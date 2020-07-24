Pakistani boy, 10, sets Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD – Danyal Mehsood, a student of Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood, has entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by achieving the milestone of the most helicopter spins in one minute.

"The most helicopter spins in one minute (breakdance) is 78 and was achieved by Danyal, in Dera Ismail Khan, on November 24, 2019. At the time of the attempt Danyal was only 10 years old," said Irfan who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan.

Irfan himself had achieved 33 Guinness World Records. His last record achieved was of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack.

He also holds the record of the most jumping jacks (64) in one minute while carrying a 100-lb pack while his other records include most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips in one minute while carrying a 60-lb pack and most push-ups in one minute (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total. The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes (87), in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes, (83) in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups with one leg raised, and carrying a 40-lb pack, 31 in one minute; most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack, 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes, 261 in one minute.