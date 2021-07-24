Pakistan rejects India’s baseless remarks on Kashmir, CPEC

08:37 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
Pakistan rejects India’s baseless remarks on Kashmir, CPEC
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected baseless and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian State Minister for External Affairs regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Situation in Afghanistan and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

India has no locus standi whatsoever on CPEC, which is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It promises socio-economic uplift and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of CPEC for peace, development and prosperity of the region.

As for Afghanistan, rather than expressing fake concern for the country, India would be well-advised to stop peddling the delusional ‘contiguous neighbor’ fiction; to remind itself that its role as a ‘spoiler’ in Afghanistan is well-established; and to focus on course correction.

