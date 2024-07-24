Pakistani man loses life while rescuing son stranded in KP's Shangla Chairlift

In a tragic rescue, a man lost his life trying to save his son who was stuck in a chairlift over Indus River in northwestern Pakistan.

The father was drowned while attempting to rescue his son, who was stranded in manually operated chairlift over Indus River in Bisham tehsil of Shangla area.

Eyewitness of shocking incident revealed that the 13-year-old boy was stuck in the chairlift above the river. His father was trying to rescue him using a rope. During the rescue effort, the rope breaks down, and Aziz falls into the river, where he was swept away by the strong currents.

Despite Aziz's fall, the boy remained trapped in the chairlift and was eventually rescued by locals after huge efforts.

The victim's family lamented that they contacted Rescue 1122’s Bisham station, but no one responded, leaving the boy stranded since 12 pm. Rescue services had not arrived to search for body of the man.

On the other hand, Rescue officials said their station received a call, but as the team was being dispatched, the caller reported that the boy had been rescued and there was no need to come.

After another death, locals said these chairlifts are not safe for crossing the Indus River, where a body cannot be retrieved for months.

After this incident, Bisham local administration sealed the chairlift. This incident occurred nearly a year after the dramatic rescue of eight people, including six children, who were were stranded on a cable car hundreds of feet above ground in Battagram.