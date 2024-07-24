Search

Muzaffargarh landlord arrested for chopping off donkey's legs for entering field

09:36 AM | 24 Jul, 2024
Muzaffargarh landlord arrested for chopping off donkey's legs for entering field
Source: File Photo

A landlord in Muzaffargarh has been held for chopping off legs of a donkey that entered his field to drink water amid scorching heat.

The incident occurred in Jatoi Tehsil in Muzaffargarh where the local landlord used a machete to maim the animal.

A case has been registered at Jatoi Police Station, and the accused is now behind custody. The injured donkey received medical aid from the Livestock Department.

Animal cruelty cases in Pakistan are rising due to a lack of awareness and education about animal rights, weak enforcement of existing laws, and cultural practices that can harm animals.

Insufficient reporting and a general lack of emphasis on animal welfare also contribute to the issue.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jul-2024/pregnant-donkey-shot-dead-after-its-owner-cuts-tree-in-rawalpindi
 
 

 

