Muzaffargarh landlord arrested for chopping off donkey's legs for entering field

A landlord in Muzaffargarh has been held for chopping off legs of a donkey that entered his field to drink water amid scorching heat.
The incident occurred in Jatoi Tehsil in Muzaffargarh where the local landlord used a machete to maim the animal.
A case has been registered at Jatoi Police Station, and the accused is now behind custody. The injured donkey received medical aid from the Livestock Department.
Animal cruelty cases in Pakistan are rising due to a lack of awareness and education about animal rights, weak enforcement of existing laws, and cultural practices that can harm animals.
Insufficient reporting and a general lack of emphasis on animal welfare also contribute to the issue.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jul-2024/pregnant-donkey-shot-dead-after-its-owner-cuts-tree-in-rawalpindi
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.