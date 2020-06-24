PM Imran directs provinces to ensure zero-tolerance policy over smuggling, hoarding of wheat

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial governments to ensure zero-tolerance policy towards wheat smuggling and hoarding.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding measures to reduce prices of wheat and flour, he also directed for immediate implementation of all the decision taken in consultation with the provincial governments in this connection.

The premier also directed to formulate a long term strategy in view of the country's future requirements.

The Prime Minister said ensuring adequate availability of wheat and flour at controlled price in the country is top priority of the government.