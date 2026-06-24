‘Battlefield is changing Faster than Ever’: Pak Navy chief Admiral Ashraf urges military transformation

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Pakistan Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf said future wars will demand entirely new military thinking, advanced technologies, and highly skilled personnel capable of operating in increasingly complex battle environments.

Addressing participants of 55th Pakistan Navy Staff Course during a visit to the Pakistan Navy War College, CNS said traditional warfighting concepts are rapidly becoming outdated as emerging threats reshape the security landscape.

“Future warfare requires fundamental reassessment of conventional strategies,” Admiral Ashraf said, as he called for urgent need for intellectual preparedness, technological superiority, and strategic innovation to counter both conventional and unconventional challenges.

Naval Chief also drew attention to growing strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, describing it as an increasingly contested arena amid intensifying geopolitical competition among major powers. He warned that shifting regional dynamics could have far-reaching consequences for maritime security and stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s modernization drive, Admiral Ashraf said the force remains focused on strengthening indigenous defense capabilities, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and enhancing joint operational coordination among all branches of the armed forces.

Calling on future military leaders to sharpen their analytical and operational skills, he urged officers to make innovation, strategic foresight, and professional excellence the foundation of their careers.

Regional security challenges, technological disruption, and evolving warfare doctrines are forcing militaries worldwide to rethink how future conflicts will be fought, both at sea and beyond.