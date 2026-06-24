Matt Henry ends New Zealand’s 36-year wait for No 1 Test bowler ranking

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has made history by reaching the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings, becoming only the third New Zealand bowler to achieve the feat and ending a 36-year wait for the country.

Henry earned the No. 1 ranking following a brilliant performance in the Oval Test against England, where he claimed 11 wickets in the match, including five wickets in the first innings and six in the second.

His outstanding bowling helped New Zealand secure a 253-run victory and level the Test series against England.

As a result, Henry jumped six places in the rankings and moved to the top with 870 rating points, tying with India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, England batter Joe Root has reclaimed the No. 1 position in the ICC Test batting rankings. Root scored 46 and 77 in the match, overtaking Harry Brook and Travis Head to return to the summit.