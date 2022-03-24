PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged public to join PTI's rally to be held on March 27 in the federal capital to counter the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against him.

In short televised special message, he pointed out that a particular group of corrupt elements has been looting and plundering the public wealth over the last thirty years and now they are openly using money to purchase the conscience of lawmakers. He termed it a crime against democracy and the nation.

The premier said God Almighty also ordains in Holy Quran to stand with the good and abhor the vice.

He said the nation should made it clear to the corrupt elements that horse trading will not be allowed in the country.

Earlier, PM Khan tasked his party leaders to gather one million people for the rally in what was described by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry as small "referendum" in the face of the no-trust motion.

The government was scheduled to hold rally at D-Chowk but they changed the venue to Parade Ground at the request of the capital city authorities.

Meanwhile, JUI-F has started his long-march against the government from Karachi and they are expected to reach Islamabad on March 28.

On the other hand, the PML-N has rescheduled its long march named ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ as it will now begin from March 26 from Lahore. Earlier, the major opposition party was scheduled to launch the march on 24th.

The PML-N march will now reach the federal capital on March 28.