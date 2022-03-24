In a historic first, Heer Ismail Soho becomes woman tribal chief in Sindh

KARACHI – Heer Ismail Soho has been appointed as female chief of her tribe in southern province of Sindh for the first time in Pakistan.

She will be formally handed over the command of Soho tribe, which has strong roots in the Mirpur Bathoro area of the Sujawal district, after Eid-ul-Fitr in May.

The development comes after the clan’s chieftain, Muhammad Ismail Soho, died of novel coronavirus in February.

Following his death, the elders and spiritual leader of the tribe unanimously named his daughter as the new head of the tribe due to his active role in the politics and social work activities.

Heer Ismail Soho, who is also a member of Sindh provincial assembly, has termed the development as a great honour, adding that she will work to resolve the majors issues the community.

While talking to Arab News, she outlined some of the main problems of her community, adding that her top priorities were the provision of drinking and agriculture water and opening of schools.

Heer was first elected to the Sindh Assembly on the ticket of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party in 2002. She also contested for the national and provincial assemblies in 2008 and 2013 respectively.

In 2018, Heer quit the MQM to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which has nominated her as a member of the provincial assembly on a seat reserved for women.