Islamabad weather update: Capital braces for rains this week under new western wave

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s twin cities of Islamabad and Rawlapindi are bracing for a gloomy week with rainfall expected from Wednesday.

A dramatic shift in weather is set to sweep across Islamabad as Pakistan Meteorological Department warns of incoming rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms. On Tuesday, the city remains under partly cloudy skies with dry conditions prevailing.

Temperatures are hovering around 29°C, while humidity levels remain notably high at approximately 80%. However, this temporary calm is expected to give way to a more volatile pattern as the week progresses.

By Wednesday, Islamabad is likely to remain partly cloudy during the day, but meteorological projections show sharp change by evening or night, when rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms may develop over the city and surrounding areas. Temperatures are expected to stay within the 27°C to 29°C range, but the arrival of storm activity could significantly affect daily routines.

The unsettled weather is forecast to persist into Thursday, with little variation in temperature but continued chances of cloud cover and intermittent weather activity. In nearby regions including Murree, Galiyat, and the Potohar belt, partly cloudy conditions are expected during the day, followed by rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and even isolated hailstorms during evening and night hours.

Several districts in Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad are likely to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly during afternoon periods. Meanwhile, multiple areas across Balochistan, such as Quetta, Khuzdar, Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Chaghi, Noshki, Ziarat, Chaman, Harnai, Kalat, Mastung, Jiwani, Pasni, and Ormara, are also expected to face rain-wind and thunderstorm activity, with isolated heavy downpours and hail possible in some locations.

PMD further report that a western disturbance is approaching southwestern Balochistan, likely entering the region during the evening or night, intensifying weather activity across affected areas.