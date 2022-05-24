Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 May 2022

08:33 AM | 24 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 139,400 on Tuesday..

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  119,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,541 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,782.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Karachi PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Islamabad PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Peshawar PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Quetta PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Sialkot PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Attock PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Gujranwala PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Jehlum PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Multan PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Bahawalpur PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Gujrat PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Nawabshah PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Chakwal PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Hyderabad PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Nowshehra PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Sargodha PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Faisalabad PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639
Mirpur PKR 139,400 PKR 1,639

