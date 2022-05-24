UN to honour posthumously six Pakistani peacekeeper troops
Share
NEW YORK – Six Pakistanis are among 117 United Nations peacekeepers from around the world who will be honoured posthumously on May 26 at a special ceremony marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.
These Pakistani peacekeepers served with UN Missions in Darfur, Congo and Central African Republic.
Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,100 military and police personnel to the UN operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, Congo, Mali, South Sudan and Western Sahara, Radio Pakistan reported.
Pakistani soldier martyred during peacekeeping ... 10:52 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani soldier, Hawaldar Shafiq, embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Sindh announces summer vacations for schools, colleges03:00 PM | 24 May, 2022
- House of Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law raided ahead of PTI's long ...02:22 PM | 24 May, 2022
- NFTP opens admissions for freelancers nationwide01:46 PM | 24 May, 2022
- vivo’s latest flagship X80 is now available for Sale in Pakistan01:29 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Policeman shot dead in Lahore raid amid crackdown on PTI workers01:06 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at beach go viral06:41 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Abrarul Haq slams Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’05:54 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Watch - Indian singer Arijit Singh says he is coming to Pakistan05:30 PM | 23 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022