UN to honour posthumously six Pakistani peacekeeper troops

NEW YORK – Six Pakistanis are among 117 United Nations peacekeepers from around the world who will be honoured posthumously on May 26 at a special ceremony marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

These Pakistani peacekeepers served with UN Missions in Darfur, Congo and Central African Republic.

Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,100 military and police personnel to the UN operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, Congo, Mali, South Sudan and Western Sahara, Radio Pakistan reported.