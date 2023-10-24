Gold rate in Pakistan increases in line with global market

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to increase amid the positive trend in the international market.

On October 24, Tuesday the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,600, with a surge of Rs1,250.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,698 after an increase of Rs1,072.

In the international market, the price of bullion experienced positive trend, with the current rate hovering around $2,001 per ounce.

Gold rates in the local market move up and down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 October 2023