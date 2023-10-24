Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies in open market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the greenback was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.65.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 October 2023