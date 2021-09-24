Khurram Manzoor stars as Sindh beat Southern Punjab in 3rd match of National T20 2021
RAWALPINDI – With an impressive batting performance by Khurram Manzoor, Sindh on Friday won their first match of the national T20 tournament by defeating Southern Punjab by five wickets.
The third match of the domestic tournament was played at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Sindh surpassed 176 runs target in 19.2 overs with stunning 84-run innings by Manzoor, who helped the team seal the victory after top order – Shan Masood and Sharjeel Khan – could not score above 10 each.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/byHSHcyIg6g" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Earlier, Sarfraz Ahmed, who is leading Sindh, won the to and decide to bowl first.
Toss: GFS @SindhCricketAs1 win the toss and decide to field first#SINDHvSP Live: https://t.co/bDrYN7mScG#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai https://t.co/6UoSscXBfW pic.twitter.com/eIUx30urPt— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2021
SQUADS
Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood
Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq
