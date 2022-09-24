Karachi man arrested for harassing Turkish vlogger Seda Nur

KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest city Karachi have detained a man for harassing a Turkish vlogger in the Saddar area.

Law enforcers took notice of the viral video in which a man was seen harassing Seda Nur who was filming a video blog near Empress Market in the port city.

A case was registered against Shoaib, a resident of Khudadad Colony, under sections related to uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

ترکش ولاگر کو صدر میں مسلسل ہراساں کرنے والا خداداد کالونی کا رہائشی نکلا، پریڈی پولیس نے ملزم شعیب کو گرفتار کرلیا،ملزم کا سافٹ وئیر اپڈیٹ کیا جارہا ہے پہلے ملزم ٹائم پاس کرتا رہا اب خاتون کو اپنی بہن مان لیا ویلڈن پریڈی پولیس ویلڈن سندھ پولیس@KarachiPolice_ @DMCSindhPolice pic.twitter.com/D5J7OmCyQi — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) September 23, 2022

The accused realised his ‘offence’ during the interrogation and apologised for his action, police said, adding that Pakistan's image will not be compromised at any cost.

Meanwhile, the detained suspect would be presented before a magistrate on Saturday (today) while further proceedings are underway.

Country image will not be compromised at any cost, Karachi Police is working 24/7 for safety & security of the city.@DMCSindhPolice#ProudtoServe #SindhPolice https://t.co/towfywk8oD — Karachi Police (@KarachiPolice_) September 23, 2022

Many social activists offered two cents on the matter as similar incidents have in the recent past; earlier four people were detained by police in connection with a case involving the harassment of two female foreigners.