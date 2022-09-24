Karachi man arrested for harassing Turkish vlogger Seda Nur
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Karachi man arrested for harassing Turkish vlogger Seda Nur
Source: @seda_noour (Instagram)/social media
Share

KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest city Karachi have detained a man for harassing a Turkish vlogger in the Saddar area.

Law enforcers took notice of the viral video in which a man was seen harassing Seda Nur who was filming a video blog near Empress Market in the port city.

A case was registered against Shoaib, a resident of Khudadad Colony, under sections related to uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

The accused realised his ‘offence’ during the interrogation and apologised for his action, police said, adding that Pakistan's image will not be compromised at any cost.

Meanwhile, the detained suspect would be presented before a magistrate on Saturday (today) while further proceedings are underway.

Many social activists offered two cents on the matter as similar incidents have in the recent past; earlier four people were detained by police in connection with a case involving the harassment of two female foreigners.

Horse owner arrested for fleecing Australian ... 06:36 PM | 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Australian YouTuber Luke Damant has praised the Sindh Police for rescuing him after a horse owner tried ...

More From This Category
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez performs ...
11:24 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Islamabad Safe City director systems found ...
10:51 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto answers ‘million-dollar’ ...
10:28 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz, Malala meet on UNGA sidelines, ...
09:05 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Security forces kill three terrorists in Lakki ...
10:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan next week, ...
08:49 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next year
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr