Islamabad Safe City director systems found hanging at his residence
Web Desk
10:51 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Islamabad Safe City director systems found hanging at his residence
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – The body of the director systems of the Islamabad Safe City Project was found hanging at his residence in the country’s federal capital, police said Saturday.

Abdul Qadeer, a grade 19 officer of Islamabad police, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope when the cops arrived. The deceased worked for NTC and was serving in Islamabad Police on deputation.

Officials said that the incident seemed to be a suicide but investigations are underway to find any foul play.

The top cop of the capital force took notice of the incident and directed the DIG Operations to investigate the death from every angle; while the dead body was sent for the medico-legal procedure.

Islamabad police in a tweet said further details will be shared after the completion of the probe. Meanwhile, no family member of the deceased commented on the matter till the filing of the story.

Abdul Qadeer was currently serving in the Safe City Project which was launched in 2014 to counter terrorism and criminal activities by monitoring the movement of people through the security cameras in the city.

Grade-19 officer commits suicide in Lahore 07:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – A government officer ended his life in his residence in the provincial capital, a day ago after being ...

More From This Category
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez performs ...
11:24 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto answers ‘million-dollar’ ...
10:28 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Karachi man arrested for harassing Turkish ...
09:49 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz, Malala meet on UNGA sidelines, ...
09:05 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Security forces kill three terrorists in Lakki ...
10:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan next week, ...
08:49 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next year
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr