11:24 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family
Source: @MHafeez22 (Twitter)
KARACHI – Former Pakistani skipper and allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has performed Umrah with his family.

In a social media post, Hafeez nicknamed 'the professor', shared pictures with his family at Islam’s holiest site.

“Alham du Lillah blessed to perform Umrah with family. May Allah accept it Aameen. May Allah bless all Muslims to visit once in life to the most beautiful & blessed place on earth,” he wrote.

While performing the Islamic pilgrimage, Hafeez and his son can be seen wearing Ahram, while his daughters donned Hijab.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, closing the chapter on an 18-year-long career.

The star batter however will play domestic cricket for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

