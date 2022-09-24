Bilawal Bhutto answers ‘million-dollar’ question about his marriage
Share
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari drew media attention when he replied to a journalist about his wedding.
The 34-year-old faced questions about his marriage plenty of times, and this time PPP Chairman was asked about getting hitched during his United Nations General Assembly visit.
In a clip doing rounds on social media, a journalist of a foreign publication was heard asking Bilawal, ‘There are my Pakistani friends asking if you have any plans to marry.’
Bhutto scion, who was seen in a jovial mood, answered the most-asked question. ‘Of course, I have plans to marry, he said hurriedly without delving into more details’.
#WATCH: "I have plans to marry," #Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tells Arab News on the sidelines of #UNGA.— Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) September 23, 2022
–https://t.co/eGzOWnX6jC pic.twitter.com/foweNmPQ2Y
When the journalist asked about the exact time, PPP Chairman moved away, saying ‘I’m in rush’.
Bilawal's reply to reporters inquiring about his ... 01:58 PM | 4 Feb, 2019
LAHORE - Bilawal Bhutto has often been the target of various 'jokes' that make people want to defend him on social ...
The young politician now appears to have a rehearsed response, he earlier revealed about getting several marriage proposals, saying he would marry a girl of his sisters’ choice.
- Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family11:24 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Islamabad Safe City director systems found hanging at his residence10:51 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto answers ‘million-dollar’ question about his ...10:28 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Karachi man arrested for harassing Turkish vlogger Seda Nur09:49 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, Malala meet on UNGA sidelines, discuss impact of ...09:05 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in showbiz11:46 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Abrar ul Haq tells how he fell in love with his school principal11:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Shaan, Sarmad Khoosat and Khalilur Rehman Qamar gear up for upcoming ...09:38 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022