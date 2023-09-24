Karachi weather update

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Karachi during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Karachi. Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm are also likely during the forecast period.

Karachi Temperature Today

The mercury was recorded at 32°C at 11:30am and it can touch 34°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at around 51 percent in the city. Winds blew at 20km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 270, which is dangerous.

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office said moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi which can trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.