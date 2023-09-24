Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO

A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence based operation in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
According to the military’s media wing, the operation aimed to eliminate terrorists in the area, and security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.
ISPR further stated that Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, 21, who was a resident of District Khanewal, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.
The sanitization of the area is currently underway as part of the operation’s efforts to eradicate any remaining terrorists.
ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their determination to eliminate the threat of terrorism, and the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat only strengthen this resolve.
Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s crucial role in combating terrorism during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, representing nine different countries.
The COAS discussed regional security issues and Pakistan Army’s contributions to peace and stability in the region. He also drew attention to the human suffering and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to alter demographic realities in the region.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
