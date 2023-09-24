Search

Pakistan

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO

Web Desk
09:36 AM | 24 Sep, 2023
Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO
Source: Twitter

A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence based operation in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation aimed to eliminate terrorists in the area, and security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

ISPR further stated that Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, 21, who was a resident of District Khanewal, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

The sanitization of the area is currently underway as part of the operation’s efforts to eradicate any remaining terrorists.

ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their determination to eliminate the threat of terrorism, and the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat only strengthen this resolve.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s crucial role in combating terrorism during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, representing nine different countries.

The COAS discussed regional security issues and Pakistan Army’s contributions to peace and stability in the region. He also drew attention to the human suffering and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to alter demographic realities in the region.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Quetta gun battle

11:45 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

FC official martyred, eight others injured in Peshawar blast

03:58 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange for fire with terrorists ...

11:33 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Four soldiers martyred in terrorist attacks on Pakistan Army check ...

02:58 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Three Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

12:35 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Major, two soldiers martyred in counterterrorism operations in Miran ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:51 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Body formed to probe into vision loss through local injection

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 24, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 24 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: