Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO

A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence based operation in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation aimed to eliminate terrorists in the area, and security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

ISPR further stated that Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, 21, who was a resident of District Khanewal, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

The sanitization of the area is currently underway as part of the operation’s efforts to eradicate any remaining terrorists.

ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their determination to eliminate the threat of terrorism, and the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat only strengthen this resolve.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s crucial role in combating terrorism during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, representing nine different countries.

The COAS discussed regional security issues and Pakistan Army’s contributions to peace and stability in the region. He also drew attention to the human suffering and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to alter demographic realities in the region.