Maimoona says homosexuality more prevalent in Lahore’s showbiz industry than Karachi

KARACHI – Actress Maimoona Quddus has made a startling revelation about the showbiz industry in Pakistan, claiming that homosexuality is more prevalent in Lahore compared to other cities, especially in the entertainment sector.

In a recent podcast, the actress stated that while homosexuality also exists in Karachi, it is in Lahore where open parties and gatherings are held, allowing such activities to take place more publicly. She suggested that such matters should be confined to private settings, instead of being openly discussed or displayed.

Quddus further opened up about her experiences, claiming that the showbiz industry in Lahore has a lot of “dirt” and that people there are more prone to unethical behavior.

According to her, many in Lahore do not have significant wealth but often talk about millions and show off their superiority over others.

In contrast, Maimoona sarcastically praised Karachi for being a more professional environment. She noted that the people in Karachi are highly professional, with business-like attitudes even in personal relationships.

She explained that in Karachi, relationships are often treated like deals, where expectations are clear—such as when a person proposes a romantic relationship in exchange for certain benefits.

Additionally, Quddus acknowledged the ongoing issue of “casting couch” in the industry, revealing that it is not just limited to women but also affects men. This sexual exploitation, she said, is a troubling aspect of the entertainment world in Pakistan.