YouTube India removes songs from Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming film Abir Gulaal has come under fire following rising tensions after the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian-administered Kashmir. In the latest development, two of the film’s songs have been removed from YouTube India.

The songs — “Khudaya Ishq” and “Angrezi Rang Rasiya” — were previously available on official channels of the production house and Saregama, but have now been deleted for viewers in India. The move appears to be a response to mounting public pressure and calls for a boycott.

Following the Pahalgam incident, the film has become a target of intense criticism across social media platforms, with hashtags like #BanAbirGulaal trending widely. Due to the backlash, the film’s release in India has also reportedly been cancelled.

Another song from the film was scheduled to be released on April 24 but was withheld without any official explanation from the production team.

Adding to the controversy, the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has declined to grant a release certificate to Abir Gulaal for theatrical screening in India. Directed by Aarti S. Bagri, the film features a star-studded cast including Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, and Rahul Vohra.