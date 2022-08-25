'Red' – A poem in free verse
Maliha Choudhary
09:51 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
There are nights

Seemingly endless

Starless

Moonless

No fireflies

No hopes

Just pain

A color

The color of open wound

And the stench 

Stale breath

Still trying to grasp some life

Scrolling down the ifs and buts 

Over and over again! 

To the point where

Existence becomes a burden

Morning becomes a hurdle

