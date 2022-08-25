'Red' – A poem in free verse
09:51 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
Share
There are nights
Seemingly endless
Starless
Moonless
No fireflies
No hopes
Just pain
A color
The color of open wound
And the stench
Stale breath
Still trying to grasp some life
Scrolling down the ifs and buts
Over and over again!
To the point where
Existence becomes a burden
Morning becomes a hurdle
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Shahbaz Gill files bail petition in sedition case11:27 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Imran Khan gets bail in terror case10:50 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS unveils Rua Al Madinah project to facilitate ...10:45 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Meet the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo10:15 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
-
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look changed beyond recognition in new ...10:47 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti rescued, assured of full support11:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Ali Zafar's fan travels from Karachi to Lahore to wish him birthday08:38 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022