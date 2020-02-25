Delhi riots: 13 killed after Hindus clash with Muslims in India over controversial citizenship law
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 25 Feb, 2020
Delhi riots: 13 killed after Hindus clash with Muslims in India over controversial citizenship law
Share

NEW DELHI – The number of people killed in clashes during protests in India's capital city against a controversial citizenship law has increased to 13, according to reports in Indian media.

The clashes first broke out on Sunday, between protesters in favour of a controversial new Indian citizenship law and those against it.

The violence has taken on religious overtones, with Hindu mobs attacking Muslim houses and mosques in different areas of New Delhi.

According to Dr. Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, cited by the Mumbai Mirror, the number of injured people admitted to GTB has reached 150.

Moreover, at least 56 police personnel were among those injured, according to the New Delhi police spokesman, Mandeep Singh Randhawa. Randhawa also said that at least 130 civilians were injured in the communal clashes at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Hindu terrorists set Delhi mosque on fire amid ... 07:06 PM | 25 Feb, 2020

NEW DELHI – Hindu extremists set a mosque on fire in Ashok Vihar locality of North East Delhi on Tuesday ...

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and introduced fast-track citizenship procedures for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded from the law.

The decision has prompted waves of protests across the South Asian country.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad over continued violence in Delhi.

The clashes have come during US President Donald Trump's first official visit to the country.

More From This Category
Pakistan launches documentary on February-27 ...
05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Pakistan beat West ...
05:24 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Multan Sultans to take on Peshawar Zalmi in 8th ...
11:39 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
Delhi CM seeks Indian army help as anti-Muslim ...
11:23 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
No trade deal during Trump's visit to India
11:11 AM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr