Mehwish Hayat is finally pleased with the bathrooms in Karachi Airport

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat had earlier shared her nasty experience at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and had quite a bit to say.

The Load Wedding actor took to Twitter to share how she had the "misfortune of using the ladies room at Karachi airport"

Disgusting! Had misfortune to use the ladies room at Khi Airport - dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities - let's clean up our act — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 24, 2020

"Disgusting! Dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here?"

Fair point!

She added, "These are the most basic amenities — let's clean up our act."

However, exactly a month later, Hayat is super happy to share that the infrastructure and hygiene of Karachi airport's restrooms have been improved.

“So gratifying to pass through Karachi Airport today and see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms,” she wrote along with pictures of the restrooms being renovated.

So gratifying to pass through KHI Airport today & see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms. Airports are the 1st impression that visitors have of our country & it should be good one. Thank you to the authorities who listened to my request and took action. pic.twitter.com/LgDGeCtvLv — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 24, 2020

“Airports are the first impression that visitors have of our country and it should be a good one.”

In the end, she thanked the authorities for listening to her earlier concern, “Thank you, to the authorities who listened to my request and took action.”

