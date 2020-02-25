Mehwish Hayat is finally pleased with the bathrooms in Karachi Airport

Sheherbano Syed
03:56 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
Mehwish Hayat is finally pleased with the bathrooms in Karachi Airport
Share

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat had earlier shared her nasty experience at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and had quite a bit to say.

Had the misfortune to use the ladies room at ... 11:47 AM | 27 Jan, 2020

Have you ever used the washrooms at Jinnah International Airport? Yes? Well then you know exactly what Mehwish ...

The Load Wedding actor took to Twitter to share how she had the "misfortune of using the ladies room at Karachi airport"

"Disgusting! Dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here?"

Fair point!

She added, "These are the most basic amenities — let's clean up our act."

However, exactly a month later, Hayat is super happy to share that the infrastructure and hygiene of Karachi airport's restrooms have been improved.

“So gratifying to pass through Karachi Airport today and see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms,” she wrote along with pictures of the restrooms being renovated.

“Airports are the first impression that visitors have of our country and it should be a good one.”

In the end, she thanked the authorities for listening to her earlier concern, “Thank you, to the authorities who listened to my request and took action.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: ...
12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
Here's how celebrities reacted to Harvey ...
12:13 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
Shaneira Akram excited over special gift from ...
12:01 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
World's oldest living man dies in Japan
11:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on ...
11:47 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
It's Strawberry season: Here's how you can ...
04:50 PM | 25 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman
12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr