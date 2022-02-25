Two policemen martyred in Quetta firing incident
06:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
QUETTA – At least two policemen were martyred, and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Balochistan’s capital on Friday.
Police said that unknown assailants opened fire on cops at a hotel near the Easter Bypass area.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.
The deceased and injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.
Seven terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan IBOs 08:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ...
