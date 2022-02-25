Two policemen martyred in Quetta firing incident

06:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Two policemen martyred in Quetta firing incident
QUETTA – At least two policemen were martyred, and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Balochistan’s capital on Friday.

Police said that unknown assailants opened fire on cops at a hotel near the Easter Bypass area.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

