Pat Cummins bags ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

DUBAI – Pat Cummins, the captain of the Australian cricket team, clinched the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

Cummins, known for his inspirational leadership, showcased outstanding performances with both bat and ball, leading his team to remarkable victories such as the ICC World Test Championship Final, retaining the Ashes, and securing a historic sixth triumph in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Under Cummins’ leadership since late 2021, the Australian team reached new heights, solidifying his reputation as a player who thrives under increased responsibility.

In a competitive field, Cummins surpassed fellow Australians Travis Head and India’s Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to claim the coveted award.

Throughout 2023, Cummins had an exceptional year, excelling both as a player and captain. Despite a setback early on with the loss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India, Cummins rallied his team to achieve significant milestones. They secured victory in the WTC final against India, successfully defended the Ashes in England, and staged an impressive comeback to win the World Cup.

In Test cricket, Cummins showcased his all-round abilities, making crucial contributions with both bat and ball. Notably, in the opening Ashes Test, he played a vital role in Australia’s victory with a strong performance, including a fighting knock when the team was in trouble.

In ODIs, Cummins continued to play pivotal roles with both bat and ball, making valuable contributions to his team’s success.

He concluded the year on a high note, securing his second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, which played a significant role in Australia’s series victory against Pakistan.