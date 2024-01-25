Search

Sports

Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

Web Desk
07:03 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

DUBAI – Australia opener Usman Khawaja has continued his remarkable recent run by being named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

Khawaja edged out tough competition from teammate Travis Head, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England’s Joe Root for the award following a successful year that culminated in Australia claiming their first ICC World Test Championship title, said ICC press release.

Khawaja kicked off 2023 in splendid form, carrying forward his momentum from the previous year by notching a career-best score of 195* against South Africa.

The opener shined in the biggest test of his career – the away series against India where he finished as the top run-getter among both teams with 333 runs in four matches, which included a century and two fifties.

Undeterred by a pair of rare failires during the World Test Championship Final, Khawaja rebounded against England in the Ashes, finishing once again as the highest run-getter in the series with 496 runs.

The left-handed star finished the year on a high with three scores of 40+ against Pakistan.

With a grand total of 1210 runs, Khawaja stood alone as the sole player to breach the four-figure mark for Test runs in the challenging and rewarding year of 2023.

Usman Khawaja reveals the difficulties he faced trying to fit in within the Australian setup in the early stages of his career and just how comfortable he feels now ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final

Khawaja had two big tons against South Africa (195*) and India (180) but saved his best for arch-rivals England in the Ashes.

After a surprise declaration at 393/8 in the first innings of the opening Test, England managed to put pressure on Australia with early wickets.

Undeterred, Khawaja stitched crucial partnerships with Travis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey enroute to his century that helped Australia get close to England’s total.

Khawaja once again proved to be a thorn in England’s side after they set a target of 281 for the win. The southpaw once again batted deep with grit and determination for his 65 off 197 balls. 

Although his departure left Australia at 209/7, Pat Cummins delivered a special performance – this time with the bat – to take Australia to a memorable Ashes victory.

For his century and fifty in the second innings, Khawaja took home the Player of the Match.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Virat Kohli crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

06:14 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins bags ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

02:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Usman Khawaja puts his shoes with slogans for Gaza on auction

12:25 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shah Khawar named acting PCB chairman until Mohsin Naqvi takes charge

09:34 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC Men's U19 World Cup begins in South Africa tomorrow

01:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

Sports

10:21 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik's back-to-back no-balls in BPL match stirs 'spot-fixing' ...

08:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Bangladesh Premier League live streaming details

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

12:12 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

11:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

PCB likely to hold election before Feb 8 after PM names Mohsin Naqvi ...

09:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat Nepal to register 2nd victory in U19 World Cup

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: