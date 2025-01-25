Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Tri-Nation ODI series kicks off with Pakistan vs New Zealand match on Feb 8

Tri Nation Odi Series Kicks Off With Pakistan Vs New Zealand Match On Feb 8

LAHORE – The Pakistani team will open Tri-Nation One Day International ODI campaign against New Zealand on February 8, 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. The series promises thrilling cricket action, will be played across two iconic venues in Lahore and Karachi.

The opening game will take place on February 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, while the second match is scheduled for February 10, will feature New Zealand taking on South Africa at the same venue. The action then moves to Karachi, with Pakistan set to play South Africa on February 12, followed by the grand final on February 14.

Pakistan-New Zealand-South Africa Tri Nation Series

Lahore, and Karachi stadiums saw major upgrades ahead of the series. Gaddafi Stadium now boasts 480 modern LED lights, two large digital replay screens, and a newly constructed hospitality enclosure for players and officials while Karachi’s stadium now got hospitality enclosure along with other features.

These improvements are expected to elevate overall match experience, ensuring both players and spectators enjoy a world-class cricketing environment.

The tri-nation series is set to provide an exciting showcase of international cricket, with all eyes on the three cricketing powerhouses in the lead-up to key global events.

West Indies opt to bat first in second Test against Pakistan to level series

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 January 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search