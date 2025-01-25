Tri-Nation ODI series kicks off with Pakistan vs New Zealand match on Feb 8

LAHORE – The Pakistani team will open Tri-Nation One Day International ODI campaign against New Zealand on February 8, 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. The series promises thrilling cricket action, will be played across two iconic venues in Lahore and Karachi.

The opening game will take place on February 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, while the second match is scheduled for February 10, will feature New Zealand taking on South Africa at the same venue. The action then moves to Karachi, with Pakistan set to play South Africa on February 12, followed by the grand final on February 14.

Pakistan-New Zealand-South Africa Tri Nation Series

Lahore, and Karachi stadiums saw major upgrades ahead of the series. Gaddafi Stadium now boasts 480 modern LED lights, two large digital replay screens, and a newly constructed hospitality enclosure for players and officials while Karachi’s stadium now got hospitality enclosure along with other features.

These improvements are expected to elevate overall match experience, ensuring both players and spectators enjoy a world-class cricketing environment.

The tri-nation series is set to provide an exciting showcase of international cricket, with all eyes on the three cricketing powerhouses in the lead-up to key global events.