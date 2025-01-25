West Indies opt to bat first in second Test against Pakistan to level series

MULTAN – West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in second Test of two match series against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The second Test promises to be an exciting contest as Pakistan will look to clean sweep with 2-0 while Windies are hopeful to level series.

Kashif Ali making Debut for Shaheens

Young talent Kashif Ali is set to make his debut in place of Khurram Shahzad. Kashif’s inclusion follows a strong run of performances in first-class cricket, including a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in November.

He will be Pakistan’s sole fast bowler in a spin-heavy lineup that includes star spinners Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed. This marks the only change from the victorious squad in the first Test, where Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 127 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan’s top order will feature young opener Muhammad Huraira, captain Shan Masood, and star batter Babar Azam, while Kamran Ghulam, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will form the middle order.

Pakistan’s spin-heavy approach was pivotal in their first Test victory and has been a key component of their success in recent series, including their win over England in October.

Pakistan take 1-0 lead in the series, as Sajid Khan’s remarkable five-wicket haul guided hosts to commanding 127-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test. Sajid delivered standout performance, claiming 5 wickets for 50 runs on the third day of the match, bringing his total to nine wickets in the game.

He was well-supported by fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed, who took 4 wickets for 27 runs, helping Pakistan bowl out the West Indies for just 123 runs. The West Indies had been set a challenging target of 251 runs for victory, but their batting collapse ensured Pakistan’s dominant win. With this victory.

