Holiday announced for Schools, Colleges on January 28

KARACHI – Students in the country’s largest city Karachi and in Sindh region got a mid-week holiday as Sindh Education Department declared January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) as a public holiday in observance of Shab-e-Mairaj.

A notification issued by provincial authorities said all public schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday to mark the sacred occasion.

As Sindh declared a holiday, there has been no official announcement from the Punjab government regarding a break for educational institutions. It is expected that no holiday will be observed in Punjab on January 28. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer for updates if any changes occur in the province’s holiday schedule

Shab-e-Mairaj is marked annually on 27th of Rajab in the Islamic lunar calendar as it commemorates the Isra (night journey) and Mairaj (ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during which he journeyed through the seven heavens to meet Allah Almighty while riding the celestial steed, al-Buraq.

In Pakistan, Muslims engage in special worship in mosques after Isha prayers, continuing until dawn. The night is also marked by Mahafil-e-Naat, prayers, and festive gatherings, with mosques, homes, and streets decorated with lights.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

