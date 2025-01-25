Noman Ali creates history with Test Hattrick against West Indies

Pakistan’s Noman Ali created history in second Test match against West Indies, with the seasoned player being first country’s spinner to get hat-trick.

The smalltown boy from Sanghar – who made his debut for the Pakistan cricket team at the age of 34 – taking out Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair for the hat-trick ball.

As Pakistan looks to outshine Windies to make it 2-0, Noman’s spell will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in the nation’s Test cricket history.

At the time of hat-trick, West Indies were reduced to 38-7, as Men in Green took control on Day 1 to cleen sweep the series. Noman’s stunning bowling spell highlighted his ability to exploit subcontinental conditions to perfection, weaving webs around the opposition batters.

The hat-trick places him in an elite club of Test bowlers, and his achievement marks a significant milestone in Pakistan cricket. It also underscores Pakistan’s dominance in spin-friendly conditions, as their bowlers consistently step up in crucial moments.