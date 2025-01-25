Lhc Judge Shams Mirza Faces Reference For Extending Stay Orders In Petroleum Levy Case

LAHORE – Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of Lahore High Court comes under scrutiny for allegedly prolonging case related to petroleum levy of Rs400 million.

A reference seeking the removal of Lahore High Court Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza has been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The reference, submitted by Assistant Attorney General Shiraz Zaka, accused Justice Shams of misconduct and incompetence in handling a prolonged case involving a private company and the Ministry of Petroleum. The case revolved around petroleum levy of Rs400 million has been pending in his court for the last seven years.

The reference accused judge for repeatedly extending a stay order in favor of the petitioner, delaying proceedings. The case has reportedly been scheduled for three times in 1.5 years, raising serious concerns. Justice Mirza now faced reference as hea has been accused of obstructing inquiry being conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by issuing stay order.

Supreme Judicial Counsil will review reference and determine the next course of action regarding the matter in days to come.