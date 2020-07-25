Pakistani teen drowned in canal while making TikTok video
Share
MULTAN – A teenager has drowned while making a TikTok video in Bahawalnagar's Minchinabad, according to local media.
Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was recording a video with his friends when he slipped from edge of the Sadiqia Canal and fell into it on Friday. His body hasn't been found yet.
Lady constable of Punjab Police sacked over ... 07:37 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Police has been dismissed a lady constable from employment after her TikTok videos over songs ...
Rescue officials say they were having difficulty searching for the body due to the strong current. "We'll start the search operation again today (Saturday)," an official said.
Sheikh's family and friends had gathered near the canal.
Pakistan blocks Bigo, issues final warning to Tik ... 09:06 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – While issuing final warning to 'Tik Tok' (a video sharing social networking site) Pakistan ...
- Four of a family killed after trailer crushes bike in Lahore10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Strong presence of terrorist organization Daesh-India threat to ...10:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding recovery of COVID19 ...09:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & green Pakistan08:35 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 272,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,818 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020