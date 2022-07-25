Pakistan’s Armughan Muqeen appointed youngest judge of international bodybuilding competitions

ISLAMABAD – The vice president of the Pakistan Body Building Federation, Armughan Muqeem, has made nation proud as he has been appointed as the youngest judge in the Asian bodybuilding championship held in the Maldives.

The 33-year-old shared the development on its Facebook page, stating that his all the hard work bore fruit as it was his dream to become part of international jury.

“With a constant zeal, determination and unusual interest along with extensive involvement in this sports to gain invaluable experience and to develop the requisite skills, acquire the knowledge and abilities involved with this passion of mine, it was a dream fulfilled and all the hard work bore fruit as I was appointed an International Test Judge, at the 54TH ASIAN BODYBUILDING AND PHYSIQUE SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 held in Republic of Maldives and will be officiating as a Judge in upcoming 13th World Championship,” the social media post read.

“It was a proud moment for myself and my family to honour my Nation with this great opportunity and be a sign of pride for my county,” Muqeem wrote.

He also paid honour to his mentor Mr. Datuk Paul Chua and “Brother Sohail Anwar (Int. Judge, Secretary Science and ResearchCommittee WBPF & Member ABBF) along with Mohsin Amin (Memeber Judges Committee & Secretary Discipline Committee WBPF)”.