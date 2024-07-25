Honda announces limited time offer on City 1.2 variants 

Honda Pakistan has announced an exciting offer for its City 1.2 variants, one of the most selling hatchbacks produced by the Japanese auto giant in the South Asian country.

Honda City 1.2 is a compact sedan that offers a stunning blend of impressive features and dynamic performance.

Equipped with a 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine, it delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for commuting in city and cruising on highways.

In terms of features, the sedan offers a range of amenities designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Its spacious interior accommodates passengers with ease, while modern infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays and smartphone connectivity, keep riders entertained and informed throughout the journey.

Safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and multiple airbags provide peace of mind while driving the vehicle.

What’s the Offer?

As the company is celebrating its 30th year of excellence, it is offering the City 1.2 buyers to upgrade the interior to hi-grade for just Rs30,000.

The limited time offer is applicable to Honda City 1.2 MT and Honda City 1.2 CVT only.