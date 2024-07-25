Govt plans to collect radio fees from vehicles on motorways 

ISLAMABAD – Authorities are mulling a proposal regarding imposition of radio fee on vehicles using motorways across the country to overcome the revenue shortfall.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

According to the proposal, Rs5 should be collected from every vehicle in wake of radio fee at exit points of motorways.

During the meeting, Radio Pakistan Director General Ahmad Saeed said the state-run broadcaster’s revenue shortfall has crossed Rs2 billion.

Saeed further said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has not given Rs60 million despite recovering the amount in the pension scandal.

It is recalled that the federal government collects Rs35 in wake of television fee from people in electricity bills.