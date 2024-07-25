Iraq deports Pakistanis over fake visas, confirms minister

Search

Web Desk
07:08 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
KARACHI - In a shocking revelation, Sindh Tourism Minister exposed a large-scale scam involving fake visas and passports, leading to the detention and deportation of dozens of Pakistanis from Iraq.

 Zulfiqar Shah announced stringent actions against travel agencies and companies implicated in human smuggling and forgery.

Speaking at a ceremony for travel and tour operators, Shah urged cooperation from the industry to combat these illicit activities, warning that licenses would be revoked for those involved. 

Shah disclosed that the UAE Consul General had complained about a significant number of Pakistanis absconding upon entry, resulting in stricter visa conditions. He emphasized the need for travel agents' associations to identify fraudulent agents, stating that these individuals harm Pakistan's reputation globally.

In a positive note, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani highlighted that the number of pilgrims traveling to holy sites remains unchanged despite economic challenges, and the Sindh government will provide support to ensure maximum facilities for pilgrims.

This crackdown comes as a significant step towards tackling the issue of fake travel documents and human smuggling, with the government determined to restore Pakistan's reputation and facilitate smoother travel for its citizens.

In this regard, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered strict action against those involved in issuing fake visas and fraudulent documents. The minister has been keenly involved with streamlining the process of issuance of passports to facilitate the citizens.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also launched crackdown against illegal tour operators, arresting multiple individuals with some even involved in scamming as many as 350 individuals.

