Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Reports of a potential separation between Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently surfaced in the Indian media. Adding fuel to the speculation, Hindu astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji has predicted that the couple may soon part ways.

In an interview with Indian media, Guruji revealed that there are many unknown factors affecting the couple's relationship and that their astrological charts have a negative impact on their marriage. According to Guruji, the stars do not favor the longevity of their union, although their love for their daughter has kept them together thus far.

Guruji suggested that the lack of love between the couple could lead to a separation, but he also emphasized that mutual respect and friendship would likely remain between them after the split.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and have a daughter together. The astrologer's forecast has raised concerns among their fans, who are closely following the developments.