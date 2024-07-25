Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Reports of a potential separation between Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently surfaced in the Indian media. Adding fuel to the speculation, Hindu astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji has predicted that the couple may soon part ways.
In an interview with Indian media, Guruji revealed that there are many unknown factors affecting the couple's relationship and that their astrological charts have a negative impact on their marriage. According to Guruji, the stars do not favor the longevity of their union, although their love for their daughter has kept them together thus far.
Guruji suggested that the lack of love between the couple could lead to a separation, but he also emphasized that mutual respect and friendship would likely remain between them after the split.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and have a daughter together. The astrologer's forecast has raised concerns among their fans, who are closely following the developments.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.