Search

Lifestyle

Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

06:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
aishwarya rai and abhishek bacchan

Reports of a potential separation between Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently surfaced in the Indian media. Adding fuel to the speculation, Hindu astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji has predicted that the couple may soon part ways.

In an interview with Indian media, Guruji revealed that there are many unknown factors affecting the couple's relationship and that their astrological charts have a negative impact on their marriage. According to Guruji, the stars do not favor the longevity of their union, although their love for their daughter has kept them together thus far.

Guruji suggested that the lack of love between the couple could lead to a separation, but he also emphasized that mutual respect and friendship would likely remain between them after the split.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and have a daughter together. The astrologer's forecast has raised concerns among their fans, who are closely following the developments.

Lifestyle

06:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and ...

11:42 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleges kidnappers named Nauman Ijaz, Saba ...

10:06 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

From Deepika to Alia: Bollywood's highest-paid actresses of 2024 ...

01:29 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Pakistan’s first AI influencer Shabnam Xai’s photos take internet ...

10:51 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Madiha Imam's bold pictures from vacation go viral

10:35 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Ayyan Ali shares 1st picture on Instagram after a long time

Lifestyle

01:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

'Mr Bean on death bed': All you need to know about Rowan Atkinson's ...

08:36 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 Noor Xarmina shares how she wants to ...

04:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: Female suspect's statement ...

11:15 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after arrest by Dubai police

11:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Is Pakistan cricket team going to play next series with Afghanistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: