01:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2020
Abrarul Haq recovers from coronavirus
Singer-turned-politician, Abrarul Haq, who contracted coronavirus earlier this month, has updated his followers about his recovery.

“Alhamdulillah, I have been tested corona negative and today is my 1st day in the office after quarantine,” the PTI leader announced on Twitter. “Thanks to all those who prayed for my success. May Allah SWT bless all the patients with quick recovery and keep everyone safe. Ameen.”

Abrar had tested positive for coronavirus early in June and had isolated himself after that.

“My corona test came positive,”he wrote. “I am home quarantined, however, Insha Allah, I will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker. Please pray for me and all those fighting it.”

He experienced major symptoms for coronavirus such as fever and dry cough. 

“I am having fever and dry cough since last night and hope it is not Corona,” he had shared. “However those who interacted with me including Governor Sarwer sb should take precautionary measures.”

