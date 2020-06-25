Farhan Saeed set to pay a tribute to all living legends
Singer and actor Farhan Saeed is creating a new wave by celebrating our living legends. The Tich Button star took to Instagram to announce that he would pay a tribute to all living legends of Pakistan each day via social media.
“A pandemic has pushed the world to its limits. Racial differences have sparked outrage and so many revered innocent souls have left us,” read his post.
Please support me in my humble attempt to celebrate Pakistan's #LivingLegends - those who have selflessly served our country. I invite you to be part of my ode to their excellence and unmatched dedication and join me in saying thank you to them for all they have done #PakistaniHeroes
Farhan further mentioned how we shouldn't “waste time” in celebrating the stars that are still alive.
”I wish to honour their lives and cherish their presence among us, and I wish to express gratitude for sharing this world with someone of their stature,” he said.
Fow now, Farhan has honoured the achievements and contributions of two legendary celebrities that include actor Muhammad Qavi Khan and singer Abida Parveen. Talking about Qavi, the Suno Chanda star penned his admiration for the veteran's personality and how eager he is to help out young actors.
As my first tribute to the #LivingLegends of Pakistan, I pay homage to @muhammadqavikhan sahab, the legenary actor par excellene who has been serving the country since 1952. I recently had the privilege of sharing the screen with him - both on television aswell as in a film. Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect. He is an institution. For his exemplary body of work he has recently been decorated with a Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. He motivates younger actors by encouraging them to push the bar with each performance. To encourage us, Qavi sahab always tells us, we are better at what we do than his generation was. His wealth of experience is a guide book for those who have only just recently joined the industry. For these reasons and many more, I wish to pay tribute to him and I call on each of you to also celebrate the legend that he is. Post your ode to him across any social media platform #LivingLegendQaviKhan and be sure to tag me. I will repost your messages of appreciation as my thank you to him. In Qavi sahab's own words: "Neeyat ki sachai or mohabbat may khaloos he mohabbat ka sadqa hai" #PakistaniHeroes
Talking about Abida, Farhan claimed that she very much “embodies the very essence of Sufism.” Recalling his personal interactions with Abida, Farhan shared how humble she is despite being one of the most prominent figures in the industry.
Today I pay tribute to the one and the only , Abida Parveen Jee - a #LivingLegend whose immense talent transcends borders. Abida Parveen is globally recognized as an inconic representation of the Sufi genre. Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe. As a person, Abida ji embodies the very essence of Sufism. The few times I have had a chance to meet with her, I have witnessed first hand her absolute humility and respect for others. Be it another muscian or a fan, everyone and anyone is extended the same warmth and courtesy by her. This undoubtedly the trademark of a true Sufi. Abida ji is ubdoubtedly a source of pride and inspiration for every Pakistani. Her ever-willingness to learn and teach others is incredible and a lesson for us all. She as paved the way for generations to come and pursue their journey. I too take inspiration from her unmatched passion - her work has always been a major source of inspiration and motivation for me. I request you to extend your gratitude to Abida ji by celebrating her contributions to music and to Pakistan. Share your favourite qawali, song, verses anything that you would like to be highlighted and I'll reshare that on my stories. Thank you, Abida ji for saying it like it is - undoubtedly ....... “Dhoondo Gay Agar Mulkon Mulkon Milne Ke Nahi Nayab Hain Hum” @abidaparveenofficial #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes
