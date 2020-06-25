Farhan Saeed set to pay a tribute to all living legends

Singer and actor Farhan Saeed is creating a new wave by celebrating our living legends. The Tich Button star took to Instagram to announce that he would pay a tribute to all living legends of Pakistan each day via social media.

“A pandemic has pushed the world to its limits. Racial differences have sparked outrage and so many revered innocent souls have left us,” read his post.

Farhan further mentioned how we shouldn't “waste time” in celebrating the stars that are still alive.

”I wish to honour their lives and cherish their presence among us, and I wish to express gratitude for sharing this world with someone of their stature,” he said.

Fow now, Farhan has honoured the achievements and contributions of two legendary celebrities that include actor Muhammad Qavi Khan and singer Abida Parveen. Talking about Qavi, the Suno Chanda star penned his admiration for the veteran's personality and how eager he is to help out young actors.

Talking about Abida, Farhan claimed that she very much “embodies the very essence of Sufism.” Recalling his personal interactions with Abida, Farhan shared how humble she is despite being one of the most prominent figures in the industry.

