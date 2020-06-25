Kylie and Kendall Jenner refuse to pay workers in Bangladesh

02:28 PM | 25 Jun, 2020
Kylie and Kendall Jenner refuse to pay workers in Bangladesh
Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall have come under fire amid reports that they have been refusing to pay factory workers who are working for their Kendall + Kylie fashion line.

Earlier this month, Remake, a non-profit against exploitation in fashion, slammed the Jenner sisters and other celebrities to pay the factory workers for the work they did ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s no secret that COVID-19 has hit people of color the hardest. In the context of fashion, brands and retailers have en masse canceled produced and in production orders dating as far back as February, evoking the force majeure contract clause to leave them scot-free and without any liability to suppliers," Remake posted. "As a result, factories are facing a severe liquidity crunch, with the women who make our clothes placed in the most vulnerable situation. No longer receiving pay, despite having already done the work, these women are quite literally at risk of starving to death.”

In March, Remake took the initiative to launch the #PayUp campaign to call out all the brands accountable for cancelled payments to suppliers. 

Upon checking the petition page, it is revealed that more brands are guilty of not paying their suppliers. Among those mentioned are FashionNova, Forever21, Gap and Mothercare. 

The matter prompted affronted customers to bash the beauty mogul. Here's what they had to say:

