Kylie and Kendall Jenner refuse to pay workers in Bangladesh

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall have come under fire amid reports that they have been refusing to pay factory workers who are working for their Kendall + Kylie fashion line.

Earlier this month, Remake, a non-profit against exploitation in fashion, slammed the Jenner sisters and other celebrities to pay the factory workers for the work they did ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s no secret that COVID-19 has hit people of color the hardest. In the context of fashion, brands and retailers have en masse canceled produced and in production orders dating as far back as February, evoking the force majeure contract clause to leave them scot-free and without any liability to suppliers," Remake posted. "As a result, factories are facing a severe liquidity crunch, with the women who make our clothes placed in the most vulnerable situation. No longer receiving pay, despite having already done the work, these women are quite literally at risk of starving to death.”

In March, Remake took the initiative to launch the #PayUp campaign to call out all the brands accountable for cancelled payments to suppliers.

Upon checking the petition page, it is revealed that more brands are guilty of not paying their suppliers. Among those mentioned are FashionNova, Forever21, Gap and Mothercare.

The matter prompted affronted customers to bash the beauty mogul. Here's what they had to say:

Kylie Jenner is the perfect example of performative activism. Posting about BLM on her social media just to appease her fans. But behind the scenes her companies are unwilling to pay poor (mostly female) garment workers in Bangladesh. Make it make sense — 🐉💫✨ (@shoecheetah) June 23, 2020

@KylieJenner so you out there chillin in one of your mansions while people in bangladesh not getting paid for their work ? — worldsmofugginnightmare (@inapeace) June 23, 2020

@KylieJenner pay the garments workers in Bangladesh.

She DELETING people's comment and closed the comment box.. what a sad life BILLIONAIRE.#KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/rR0BwuWUtv — SA Chowdhury 🐅🇧🇩 🐯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁🇵🇸🐅 (@sac_images007) June 23, 2020

