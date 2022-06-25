Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 June 2022

08:12 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 142,700 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,108 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,807.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Karachi PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Islamabad PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Peshawar PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Quetta PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Sialkot PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Attock PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Gujranwala PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Jehlum PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Multan PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Bahawalpur PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Gujrat PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Nawabshah PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Chakwal PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Hyderabad PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Nowshehra PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Sargodha PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Faisalabad PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654
Mirpur PKR 142,700 PKR 1,654

