Public holiday announced in KP on 1st Muharram

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday on the 1st of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.

According to an official notification issued by the provincial government, the public holiday for 1st Muharram 1447 AH will be observed in accordance with the moon sighting announcement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Muharram 2025 1447 Hijri is expected to start on June 26, Thursday as national space agency, SUPARCO, predicted strong possibility of sighting the new moon of the first Islamic month.

According to a spokesperson from SUPARCO, the new moon is expected to be born on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM local time. By the evening of June 26, at sunset, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old which is an ideal age for visibility.

Latest data shows the duration between sunset and moonset in Pakistan’s coastal regions will be around 75 minutes, offering optimal conditions for moon sighting. Clear skies across much of the country are also expected to aid visibility.