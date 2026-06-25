Elon Musk faces heat online after Viral Muharram Post

The world’s richest person and tech pioneer Elon Musk found himself at center of social media storm this week after sharing post featuring Muharram procession in Western world, triggering wave of criticism from X users who accused platform owner of applying a double standard toward Muslims.

The post garnered all unwanted attention as thousands of comments and reposts hinted at deep divisions among users. While some defended his decision to share the content, many others argued that religious gatherings across different faiths should be treated equally.

The post quickly went viral, with critics questioning why Tesla chief chose to highlight religious gathering without providing any context. Many argued that similar events involving other faith communities take place regularly but do not receive the same attention.

One user accused Musk of being “anti-Muslim,” claiming the post unfairly singled out Islamic religious practices. Among the most-liked replies was a post stating, “Bet he won’t share this clip from NYC,” alongside a video showing a large Jewish gathering in New York. The commenter argued that comparable religious events are rarely portrayed in the same manner.

Another widely shared response featured a meme asking, “Why are there so many Muslim refugees?” The accompanying image depicted an Arab family carrying luggage, suggesting they had been displaced by military actions involving the United States and Israel.

The backlash continued with another user sharing an older photograph of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside the caption, “Shia’s are the worst nightmare of Epstein class.” The image was shared as part of the broader criticism directed at Musk’s post.

Other users challenged Musk more directly. One viral reply read, “Just say you are racist, no need to hide anymore,” while many others questioned the intent behind the original post and accused the billionaire of selectively amplifying content involving Muslims.

A widely circulated comment summed up the sentiment shared by many critics: “What exactly is your point? This photo shows tens of thousands of Jews gathered in the heart of New York. So what is the issue with thousands of Muslims gathering in a society that includes tens of millions of Christians to observe one of their religious rituals?”