Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price – 25 June 2026

Pakistan’s gold market remained stable, with prices recording another jump amid a broader upturn in international bullion rates.

On Thursday, the price of gold per tola stood at Rs432,236. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold opened at Rs368,985.

Gold Rates Today

Unit Price Gold (per tola) 432,236 Gold (10 grams) 368,985 Silver (per tola) 6,664

In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure. The price of the precious metal stands at $4,098, including a premium of $20. The increase in global rates contributed to the upward movement in Pakistan’s gold market.

Market analysts note that local gold prices generally track international trends and currency movements. As global bullion prices softened, domestic rates reflected the impact, resulting in another day of losses for investors and traders.