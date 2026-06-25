Karachi’s 9th Muharram Procession underway from Nishtar Park amid heightened security

KARACHI – Sindh capital witnessed an extensive security blanket as the city’s central 9th Muharram procession is underway from Nishtar Park, with authorities enforcing comprehensive security plans to ensure peaceful observance.

The day’s proceedings started at 10:00 am with key Majlis-e-Aza, where Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi addressed mourners. The central procession then moved forward under the leadership of the Pak Haidari Scouts, following the traditional route through Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, M. A. Jinnah Road, and Central Numaish Chowrangi, and will culminate at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Thousands of police officers, Rangers personnel, and other law enforcement officials have been mobilized across the metropolis. According to Karachi Police, more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed along the route, with additional support from Rangers to safeguard the procession and surrounding areas.

Security measures have been intensified as Streets and lanes leading to the procession route have been sealed with containers, while markets and shops situated along the route have been ordered to remain closed for three days.

Authorities also stationed trained marksmen and surveillance teams equipped with binoculars and modern weapons atop high-rise buildings overlooking the route. Before the procession begins, Bomb Disposal Squad will conduct a complete sweep of the route, clearing it before handing it over to the administration for the event.

During the procession, mourners will pause outside Imambargah Ali Raza on M. A. Jinnah Road to offer Zuhr and Asr prayers, before continuing toward the procession’s final destination.

To minimize disruption across the metropolis, additional traffic police have been deployed at key intersections to implement diversions and assist commuters. Officials have urged residents to strictly follow the traffic management plan and avoid unnecessary travel during procession hours.

With heightened vigilance, citywide road closures, and an unprecedented security deployment, Karachi is bracing for one of the most significant religious processions of Muharram under tight security, as authorities aim to ensure the observance passes peacefully and without incident.