Pakistan stands in solidarity with Venezuela as dozens killed in massive Earthquakes

ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and conveyed Pakistan’s sympathies to the Government and people of Venezuela during this difficult time. They reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with Venezuela and share the grief of those affected by the tragedy.

Message from Islamabad came as leaders from around the world also offered condolences and pledged support to Venezuela in the wake of one of the country’s most destructive natural disasters in recent years.

So far, at least 32 people have been killed and nearly 700 others injured after two powerful earthquakes struck the country within a minute of each other. Authorities fear the toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

Emergency teams are racing against time to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings in Caracas, where rescuers have reported hearing people calling for help from under the rubble. Large parts of the capital remain without electricity, while the metro system has been completely suspended.

The twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck west of Caracas at around 6:04 pm local time on Wednesday. The tremors were powerful enough to be felt across neighbouring Colombia.

The disaster unfolded on a national holiday, with many residents inside their homes when the earthquakes struck, contributing to the scale of the devastation. Clips from affected areas show heavily damaged buildings, cracked walls and collapsed structures across Caracas.

The death tally could see sharp increase based on the magnitude and location of the earthquakes, per reports. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the powerful tremors shook the capital.

The country declared nationwide state of emergency and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, while authorities intensified rescue and relief efforts.

Venezuela lies along the boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, making it one of the seismically active regions in the Americas. According to the USGS, the stronger earthquake resulted from shallow strike-slip faulting caused by the horizontal movement of the two tectonic plates.