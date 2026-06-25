Twin earthquakes rock Venezuela, leaving 32 dead; hundreds missing

Strong earthquakes struck western Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, causing significant damage in and around the capital, Caracas, and prompting fears of heavy casualties and widespread destruction.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred approximately 160 kilometers west of Caracas. Less than a minute later, a second, stronger tremor measuring 7.5 magnitude hit the same region. Nearly two dozen aftershocks were also reported.

The USGS warned that the disaster could have severe consequences, stating that high casualties and extensive damage were probable. Initial estimates suggested the death toll could eventually range between 10,000 and 100,000 people. Venezuelan authorities had not released official figures for deaths or injuries at the time of reporting.

Local officials and witnesses reported collapsed buildings, rescue operations and a growing number of injured residents in several affected areas.

In response, interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that the government was activating an emergency declaration.

Speaking on state television alongside National Assembly head Jorge Rodriguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, she extended condolences to families of those killed and confirmed that Maiquetia Airport had been closed due to earthquake-related damage.

Officials said Venezuela’s oil infrastructure did not appear to have suffered immediate damage. Authorities in Maracaibo, near the Lake Maracaibo oil hub, reported no injuries.

US President Donald Trump expressed condolences and offered assistance, saying the United States stood ready to help Venezuela respond to the disaster. Rescue and assessment efforts continued as authorities worked to determine the full scale of the destruction.